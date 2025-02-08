Osimhen is better fighter on the field than I –Emmanuel Emenike

Share

…says Eagles must believe in themselves to win 2025 AFCON

Former Super Eagles’ striker, Emmanuel Emenike, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said it is going to be difficult for Nigeria to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup. Excerpts:

At the AFCON in 2013, you emerged highest goal scorer of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Nigeria emerging champions, Eagles are heading for another AFCON, do you see them winning it?

Yeah, I hope they win because we have a lot of great players. A lot of good players currently in the team and they deserve to win the title after finishing second during the last competition. I think we have better players than when we played in 2013 and emerged winners. However, I will say it’s up to them because they need to also believe that they can do it for themselves. They need to believe in themselves, go out in the tournament and take it game after game. You know it’s not just about strolling to a competition with just the mind set of winning the trophy; you have to put in the hard work to achieve that. They have to do whatever it takes to get the job done and not look beyond the next game. If they can take all the games as a final, I believe they will do much better than we did in 2013.

After failing to win your first two games in South Africa, it was like you are out, but went all the way to the title, what was the motivation like for you guys at that time?

I think because we were together for a very long time. We were like one family and also there was a lot of competition in the team. Like I said, we were like family and also there was healthy rivalry amongst us with everyone knowing that if you are not putting in the effort, there were others that will replace you already on the bench. Let me put myself as an example, if I was not playing well, there was IK Uche on the bench ready to come in, and vice versa. So, if you get the chance, you have to convert it. At that time, I needed to do something to stay in the team. IK Uche was on the bench and he was a bigger player than me then. So, I needed to fight. The same thing goes to all the players; Ogenyi Onazi, Fengor Ogude, and the rest of them.

The partnership between you and Brown Ideye was something else in that 2013 AFCON, how did you guys come about the synergy?

We started as teammates, then we became good friends and later he became my roommate, So we had this relationship and then we became like brothers. You know, in the tournament. Even after till date, we are still good friends and we communicate from time to time.

Would you say being friends helped on the field of play?

Yes, yes, it helps a lot because you can be able to tell your friends the truth, you know.

Ideye is back in the Nigeria Premier Football League, what does that tells others struggling to achieve anything out there across the world. Would you advise them to return to the league?

I think it’s going to motivate others because I can see a couple of players who want to go into the Nigeria league now. I think (Ahmed) Musa started it and now Brown (Ideye). A lot of people started it but I think Musa going back to the league motivated the likes of Brown to go into Nigeria league. I think it’s a great thing for the Nigeria league.

Tanzania, Uganda, Tunisia, in the same group with Nigeria for the 2025 AFCON, what are the chances of Super Eagles to navigate this group?

It’s not going to be easy. In all, football is not easy and we should understand that no easy nation again. Sometimes we felt like it’s Tanzania or that country, we should get it done, but when it comes to field of play, you have to do well to win the games. No African team is small anymore.

A new coach was employed, Eric Chelle, what are your expectations from this man?

I think he will do well because he has a lot of things to prove. They snubbed a lot of local coaches to employ him. So, I believe he has so much and I still believe that he has something to offer.

The World Cup qualifier, Nigeria at the moment in a precarious situation, do you think the team can still make it to the Mundial?

I will go 50-50 for that. We’re in a very shaky situation, and we need to get a miracle to go through especially because our faith not in our hands. Some others in the group will have to cancel themselves out while we do our business of winning all games. It is tough.

Looking at the strikers currently in the team, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi and so many others, when you see these players, how does that make you feel?

It makes me feel good because we have a lot of players who can win games. Osimhen can win games, he’s a fighter. We have Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and many more in the team who can win games. I believe that with a little bit of hard work and if they can tell themselves the truth and then fight, I believe the Nations Cup will come back to Nigeria again.

When you look at Osimhen, do you see yourself in him as per the fighting spirit during games?

Osimhen has much more energy than I do, he is always there on the pitch fighting for every ball, tracking back, running up and down, he doesn’t play with his game. You know, he’s just too good.

You recently took part in a friendly game with some of your old teammates against the media men, what would you say about the game?

Yeah. The game was very much entertaining, a good game for me and the guys too, it was a good thing for us all.

The game was tagged Seed of Love and was meant for charity for the special children, how much impact do you think it will make on them?

It’s will be good for them. You know, it’s a big motivation to them. And then, I think it will help them a lot. It will give them more confidence especially watching some people that they have been seeing on television before.

Despite not playing active football again, the passion and skill is still there, how does it feel for you?

I feel good, it was a great thing to be around my old friends that I played with in Super Eagles. So, it’s a great feeling and I really enjoyed myself on the pitch and even after connecting with my old folks.

