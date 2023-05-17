New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
Victor Osimhen Absent At Napoli Training Ahead Of Inter Clash

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks on during the Serie A match between US Salernitana and SSC Napoli at Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy on 21 January 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Osimhen remains an integral figure for Luciano Spalletti’s side, with his 28 goals in 36 games helping deliver a long-awaited Scudetto.

But Soccernet.ng report that the Nigeria international missed the Partenopei’s latest training session on Wednesday due to suffering from illness.

Napoli will host Champions League finalists Inter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday in their penultimate home match of the season.

After a shock loss to Monza last time out, Spalletti and company will hope Osimhen can bounce back as soon as possible.

