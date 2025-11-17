Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen’s half-time substitution during Nigeria’s World Cup playoffs clash against DR Congo has sparked reactions in Turkey.

New Telegraph reported that the 26-year-old was shockingly replaced at halftime after limping off the pitch, with Sevilla’s Akor Adams taking his place.

His absence was sorely felt, as Nigeria had an abysmal showing in the second half before eventually losing the match on penalties. Galatasaray could suffer a similar fate in the coming weeks, depending on the extent of the Nigerian’s injury.

The Reactions

The report of the injury has sparked reactions of worry among Galatasaray, who believe that Osimhen representing Nigeria tends to cost their club.

“We said Victor Osimhen is returning, and now the Africa Cup is about to start. I wish Nigeria were in the World Cup instead of the Africa Cup.

The World Cup is in June; the Africa Cup is in January. No, no, we won’t be able to escape this Nigeria,” one fan said.

“Let us go, that’s enough of Nigeria, damn it. Every time Osimhen goes to the national team, the guy gets injured. Because of this pitch and the plank-footed players,” another added.

“Victor Osimhen should bid farewell to Africa and continue with the World Cup. I think that’s the most logical option.

This match schedule is a big problem, too. Every time he goes, the guy gets injured. Because of this ridiculous pitch and the players,” a third chimed in.