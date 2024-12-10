New Telegraph

December 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 10, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Osimhen Injured Again,…

Osimhen Injured Again, No Date For Return Set

Super Eagles striker, Vic – tor Osimhen, has suffered another injury, his Turkish side, Galatasaray, announced yesterday. The club said the Eagles star suffered the muscle injury during Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig clash at Sivasspor.

“Victor Osimhen underwent an MRI examination, which revealed a moderate strain and bleeding in the right posterior upper muscle group,” the Turkish champions reported.

“Treatment for our player has been initiated.” The club further said no timeline has been determined when he will be fit again.

Osimhen scored from the penalty spot as Galatasaray won 3-2 at Sivasspor to consolidate their leadership of the league. He was forced to quit the game late on as a result of the injury.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Eguaveon May Miss Ghana Match As CHAN Eagles Intensify Training
Read Next

Musawa Sparks Enugu Christmas Festival With 500,000 Lights
Share
Copy Link
×