Osimhen Injured Again, No Date For Return Set

Super Eagles striker, Vic – tor Osimhen, has suffered another injury, his Turkish side, Galatasaray, announced yesterday. The club said the Eagles star suffered the muscle injury during Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig clash at Sivasspor.

“Victor Osimhen underwent an MRI examination, which revealed a moderate strain and bleeding in the right posterior upper muscle group,” the Turkish champions reported.

“Treatment for our player has been initiated.” The club further said no timeline has been determined when he will be fit again.

Osimhen scored from the penalty spot as Galatasaray won 3-2 at Sivasspor to consolidate their leadership of the league. He was forced to quit the game late on as a result of the injury.

