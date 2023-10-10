Osimhen, in-law’s fight over money gets messier as DSS wades in

The fight between Naploli and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, and his brother-in-law, Osita Okolo, is getting messier as men of the Department of Security Service (DSS) have waded in.

Brother-in-law to Osimhen, Okolo, has cried out for the help and safety of his wife and kids following their arrest by men of the DSS.

In a post on his social media platform X, Osita uploaded a picture of his wife (Osimhen’s older sister) and his children arrested and in a waiting vehicle in front of a building. “@ OfficialDSSNG has gone rogue. Victor Osimhen sends DSS to forcefully abduct his sister (my wife) over a matter between me and him that is still in court,” the post read.

“Let be on record that the lives of my wife and kids are in the hands of the DSS and Osimhen,” he posted in a quoted tweet on his initial post. The family feud broke out last year when Osita went public, claiming Osimhen owed him money from his move to Napoli. He claimed his share of the deal given to him by Napoli was collected by the Super Eagles forward, and he has refused to give it to him.

Osimhen’s elder sister, Esther Okolo, and her husband have dragged the footballer to an Ikeja High Court over the alleged €69,000 and $439,000 (over N217 million) debt owed them. In an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze, Esther Okolo registered her grievance, noting that Osimhen has refused to return the money he owed her husband, his brother-in-law.

During the live chat, Esther went on disclosing that her husband was working with the Napoli Striker before they went their separate ways, thus arriving at the debt.

Lamenting the alleged abandonment of the family members by the footballer, the embattled lady burst out, saying that since the Napoli striker attained fame, he has refused to treat her like his sister.