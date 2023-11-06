Osimhen in Lagos for legal tussle with sister, brother-in-law

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is currently in Lagos for a legal tussle with his brother-in-law, Osita Okolo, and his elder sister, Esther, who have dragged the Napoli star to court over the alleged €69,000 and $439,000 (over N217 million) debt owed them.

Although injured, Osimhen has not been seen at the club’s training ground for days, but Napoli Director of Sport Mauro Meluso revealed that the striker is back in Lagos to sort out an issue.

“Due to personal reasons, Osimhen has been given permission by the club to return to Nigeria. He will return when he has resolved those issues, while he is also working on regaining full fitness with exercises there. He will return as soon as possible,” Meluso told DAZN.

Osimhen’s brother-in-law had claimed on social media that the striker got his wife, who is also the player’s sister, arrested because of their attempts to recoup money owed in commission from the transfer from Lille to Napoli.

The dispute between Osimhen and Okolo began over three years ago, during the striker’s move from Lille to Napoli.

The fallout resulted in a legal confrontation at the Ikeja Magistrate court, initiated by Okolo, who felt aggrieved by Osimhen’s decision to engage the services of a different agent, Roberto Calenda, and subsequently cut ties with him.

However, Osimhen’s other siblings have come forward to defend him against the accusations made by their sister, Esther Osimhen, and her husband, Osita.