Osimhen: I Want To Be Champion Again

Share

Victor Osimhen has said he hopes to lead Galatasaray to win the Turkish Super Lig title on Sunday to complete a league and cup double.

Tonight, Osimhen hit a brace for Galatasaray to win the Turkish Cup final 3-0 at the expense of Trabzonspor. Galatasaray will be league champions on Sunday with a home win over Kayserispor.

“We were fighting for three trophies, but we lost out on one,” Osimhen said. “We won one trophy. On Sunday, we will fight for the fifth star.” He congratulated his team and the fans.

“I want to say a big congratulations to the whole. We are very happy,” he said. “We showed a very good fight from start to finish. “We also want to thank the fans.

“They were incredible from start to finish.” He again insisted he will wait until the end of the season before he will announce what is next for him as regards his future.

Share