Osimhen Hurts Barca At UEFA CL Round Of 16

The Super Eagles Forwarder, Victor Osimhen returned to his football club on Wednesday night, February 21, and rescued Napoli at the hands of FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League (CL) round of 16.

Before the Champions League game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli had proven to be one of the worst reigning champions of all time in the Italian Serie A.

They are currently out of all the domestic cup tournaments in the country and are currently sitting 9th in the Serie A table.

The UEFA Champions League is the only competition they still have a chance of winning this season.

Napoli, who have sacked two different coaches this season, went into the Champions League game against FC Barcelona with a new coach, Francesco Calzona.

Calzona almost started his reign with a defeat when Robert Lewandowski gave the visitors the lead at the 60th-minute mark after both sides played a goalless draw in the first half.

Fifteen minutes after FC Barcelona had taken the lead, Victor Osimhen stepped up to grab the equalizer in the box. This goal gave the Italian champions the hope of progressing further in the tournament.

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie ended in a 1-1 draw, which means that a winner must emerge in the second leg, which will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on March 12.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had a bad night in Portugal as they couldn’t survive Porto at the Estádio do Dragão on Wednesday.

A 94th-minute goal from 26-year-old Brazilian winger, Galeno for Porto earned Arsenal a 1-0 defeat.

The defeat means that Arsenal are condemned to beat Porto 2-0 in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at the Emirates Stadium on March 12.