Osimhen has what it takes to shine in England – Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has said Napoli and Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen, has what it takes to succeed in the English Premier League. Mikel, who shared his thoughts in the latest episode of The Obi One podcast said the gangling forward has the tools to be a success in EPL just as he is doing at Napoli.

“I think he [Victor Osimhen] does slot seamlessly into the Premier League. He got the tools to be a success in England,” he said. “When I look back at him a few years ago, I would say ‘no.’ But after watching him last season and this season, I would say definitely yes.

“He would come into the Premier League and he would slot right in. He would get you goals, he would run behind defenders, and he would stretch the team. “And I think this is probably what a lot of the teams now in the Premier League are looking for. A striker who can run, who wants to run behind the defenders because then it helps your team.

“If he can stretch the defenders, the game becomes open, and then you can create chances. And I think that’s what Victor [Osimhen] would definitely give you. “I hope you come to Chelsea. But from the noises that I hear, he is a big United. But I hope he comes to Chelsea.”