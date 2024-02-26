Osimhen Has No Injury, Only Tired – Napoli Coach

Napoli interim manager, Francesco Calzona has revealed that Victor Osimhen didn’t sustain an injury before he came off in his side’s 1-1 draw with Cagliari on matchday 26 of the Serie A game.

New Telegraph reports that the Super Eagles forward had to be forced off in the 85th minute of the encounter and was replaced by Giovanni Simeone, thereby prompting concern that he had sustained an injury.

He was responsible for scoring Napoli’s only goal of the game, heading the ball home from Giacomo Raspadori’s pass in the 65th minute and another injury to the star striker would have been a deadly blow for the reigning Italian champions.

Calzona while speaking in his post-match conference also revealed the problems Osimhen faced at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Italian tactician said: “I don’t think it’s anything special, he was just tired. “Victor is a fantastic boy. I haven’t spoken much to him because there’s no need.

“Little by little he recovered his best condition, he was in the Africa Cup of Nations: there were climate problems, food problems.

“The players come back devastated since the African Cup of Nations, he needs time. Today we replaced him because he couldn’t do it the other evening against Barcelona, he was in the same condition as today, we noticed it but he wanted to stay longer in the field”.

Osimhen had missed Napoli’s clash against Genoa upon his return from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but returned in time to feature in their UEFA Champions League round 16 clash with Barcelona and scored a goal in that encounter.

He has now scored in back-to-back games for Napoli and has taken his goal tally to 10 for the season across all competitions.