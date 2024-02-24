Osimhen Has Fallen Off, Says Chelsea’s Legend, Joe Cole

Former Chelsea star, Joe Cole has expressed concern over the form of Napoli and Super Eagle striker, Victor Osimhen, despite his recent goal against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Cole said this while speaking with TNT Sports, as he listed strikers who would be the next big thing in the world of football after Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The former England international said the Nigeria international has fallen a bit in form compared to last season.

“Osimhen was the one this time last year. Everyone was looking at and then he’s fallen off a little bit,” Cole said.

“Rasmus Hojlund I think has got a chance. I think one or two of them will emerge out of that group.”

He added, “Dusan Vlahovic is very good technically and a good finisher. Darwin Nunez does unbelievably well with his all-round game and he needs to brush up on that side.”