Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has once again paid tribute to late Rashidi Yekini, insisting that the former international remains Nigeria’s finest striker of all time, even as he continues to close in on the national scoring record.

New Telegraph reports that Osimhen played a decisive role in Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Marrakech, finding the net and also providing an assist to help secure progression to the last four.

The Galatasaray attacker’s latest goal has drawn him nearer to Yekini’s long-standing benchmark for the Super Eagles, but he dismissed suggestions that the chase for records adds any pressure to his game.

Speaking after being named Man of the Match, Osimhen said surpassing individual milestones would never diminish Yekini’s status in Nigerian football history. He stressed that records are secondary to respect for those who laid the foundation.

According to him, several former internationals, including Odion Ighalo, have influenced his approach to the game, but none can replace the legacy left behind by Yekini, whom he described as unmatched in Nigeria’s football story.

Osimhen also made it clear that his focus remains on collective success rather than personal achievements.

He said his primary ambition is to win silverware with the national team and contribute meaningfully to the country’s success on the continental stage.

Despite receiving praise for his performance against Algeria, the former African Footballer of the Year was quick to credit his teammates, describing the victory as a complete team effort against a strong and experienced opponent.

He noted that while his role is to score and create chances, the result was made possible by the commitment and quality shown across the entire squad, adding that everyone deserved recognition for the win.

Osimhen has already scored four goals in five matches at the current tournament, a sharp improvement from the previous AFCON where he found the net only once as Nigeria finished second.

Reflecting on his improved output, the striker said personal growth and self-evaluation have played a major role in his development. He explained that learning from past mistakes has helped him become more confident and effective on the pitch.

He added that his game is now driven by maturity and teamwork rather than individual statistics, noting that success with the Super Eagles matters more than goals or assists.

Nigeria will face hosts Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where Osimhen will aim to continue his strong form as he pursues both team success and the tournament’s Golden Boot.