Osimhen Gifts Remo Stars N10m For Historic NPFL Win

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has gifted Remo Stars N10 million to celebrate their remarkable Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title win for the 2024/2025 season.

Osimhen, who currently plays for Turkish champions Galatasaray, personally called the team to congratulate them on their achievement, expressing admiration for their fighting spirit and consistency throughout the season.

The N10 million gift was split evenly—N5 million for the players and N5 million for the technical crew. Remo Stars made history by becoming the first club from Nigeria’s South West region to win the NPFL title in 25 years.

