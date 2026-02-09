Nigeria and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, has gifted N10 million to players of Beyond Limits Football Academy, advising them on the importance of hard work, humility and faith in becoming successful footballers.

A social media influencer, Abdulsalam Idris, popularly known as Smallie, made this disclosure in a YouTube documentary on the academy.

Titled ‘The Side Of Football Nobody Talks About,’ a video call between Osimhen and the players allows the Nigerian international to speak directly to the young footballers about the pros and cons of pursuing a professional football career.

READ ALSO:

Addressing the 35 academy players, Osimhen said, “I know what it’s like coming from the trenches, especially when you play football. Many of us, myself included, have gone through the same struggles that many of you are going through now.”

“At the end of the day, three things worked for me, and I believe that if you apply them, they will also work for you, by the special grace of God. First, believe in God. Second, work hard.

“Be prepared for failure. I won’t lie to you, failure will come, and sometimes you will be rejected. I’m speaking from my own experience.”

He also highlighted the importance of education, encouraging them to be literate, surround themselves with the right people, and channel their determination positively.

“Third, make sure you stay in school. Be able to read and write. Surround yourself with the right people. If you have a strong head like me, channel it the right way and stay stubborn with your hustle.”

Osimhen concluded by stressing humility as a vital attribute for long-term growth, before announcing that he would give the 35 academy players N10 million as a gesture of support. “I’m going to give you 10 million,” he concluded.

Beyond Limits Football Academy, based at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, was established in 2022 and competes in the Nigeria National League, the country’s second-tier competition.