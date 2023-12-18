Osimhen gets plaudits for world class show as Boniface sends Leverkusen four-point clear

Napoli’s head coach, Walter Mazzarri, has commended the remarkable performance of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in their hard-fought 2-1 triumph against Cagliari on Saturday. The Serie A champions showcased their prowess, with Osimhen playing a central role in the thrilling encounter.

In a high-octane match, Napoli shifted into third gear to clinch a 2-1 victory over Cagliari, with Osimhen dominating the proceedings. Following a goalless first half, Osimhen took charge in the 69th minute, securing Napoli’s lead. The reigning CAF Player of The Year displayed his aerial prowess by heading home a well-placed cross from Mario Rui.

Despite Pavoletti swiftly levelling the score for Cagliari, Osimhen showcased his technical brilliance. Dribbling past three Cagliari players, the Nigerian striker set up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose powerful strike secured Napoli’s decisive 2-1 lead.

Coach Mazzarri expressed his satisfaction with Osimhen’s standout performance.

“I am glad that he and Kvara scored because they were both looking a bit irritable. They needed to get back to being protagonists the way they were last season,” Mazzari said per Football Italia.

Meanwhile, A goal and two assists from Nigerian striker Victor Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, sending the league leaders four points clear.

Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Leverkusen, who have won 21 and drawn three of 24 matches in all competitions this season, overran the visitors thanks to a brilliant Boniface performance.

The Nigerian squeezed a low shot under Kevin Trapp to open the scoring 14 minutes in. Boniface created Leverkusen’s next goal for Jeremie Frimpong early in the second half, his shot rebounding off Trapp and landing perfectly for the Dutch international to slam home.

The 22-year-old, who is almost certain to be selected for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations bid in January, then helped seal the result, finding Florian Wirtz in space for Leverkusen’s third.