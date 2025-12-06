Osimhen Fires Galatasaray To Dramatic Win Over Samsunspor

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen on Friday night delivered a match-winning performance as Galatasaray edged Samsunspor 3–2 in a pulsating Super Lig encounter.

Galatasaray entered the clash desperate to halt a poor run of form after back-to-back setbacks — a Champions League defeat to Union St. Gilloise and a league draw with Fenerbahçe. Their urgency showed early as Leroy Sané broke the deadlock just eight minutes into the match.

Osimhen doubled the advantage in the 29th minute, latching onto a precise through-ball from Sané before calmly slotting past goalkeeper Okan Kocuk. The hosts carried their 2–0 cushion into the break.

Samsunspor came alive in the second half, pushing Galatasaray onto the back foot. Their pressure paid off in the 56th minute when Anthony Musaba pulled one back. The visitors kept pressing and were rewarded again late in the 88th minute as Emre Kilinç curled home a superb equaliser, setting up a tense finale.

But Osimhen had the final say. Deep into stoppage time, the Nigerian striker produced a spectacular bicycle kick to seal all three points, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The victory pushes league leaders Galatasaray to 36 points from 15 matches, widening their lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe to four points. Samsunspor stay fifth with 25 points.

Osimhen’s brace brings his tally for the club to 11 goals this season — five in the Super Lig and six in the Champions League. Across all competitions and national team duty, the 26-year-old has now scored 16 goals this campaign.