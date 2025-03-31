New Telegraph

March 31, 2025
Osimhen Faces Sanction In Turkey Over Poor Conduct

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, could face disciplinary action after allegedly making an offensive gesture towards Besiktas fans following Galatasaray’s first league defeat of the season.

Osimhen, who featured in the Istanbul Derby, was visibly frustrated after Galatasaray’s 2-1 loss and had to be escorted off the pitch by the team’s goalkeeper as he reacted angrily to taunts from opposition supporters.

Turkish journalist Ridvan Aksu reported that the Turkish Super Lig authorities are reviewing the incident to determine possible sanctions for the forward.

According to Aksu, Osimhen’s actions warranted a booking, which would have ruled him out of Galatasaray’s next fixture against Samsunspor.

With tensions running high in the heated rivalry, Osimhen’s reaction has sparked debate over player conduct and the league’s stance on disciplinary issues. It remains to be seen what punishment, if any, will be handed down to the Super Eagles star.

