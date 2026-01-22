Osimhen Eyes Two Nigerian Teammates For Galatasaray

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he is actively encouraging his international teammates, Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika, to join him at Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Istanbul-based club is reportedly aiming to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season as they pursue domestic silverware and a strong run in European competitions.

Lookman and Onyedika have emerged as key targets in Galatasaray’s transfer plans.

Following Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Osimhen shared insights into the conversations he has had with the duo during their time together on the Nigerian national team.

Osimhen Eyes Nigerian Duo For Galatasaray Move

“I spoke with Onyedika during the Africa Cup of Nations. I also spoke with Lookman during the matches we played for the World Cup,” Osimhen stated.

“I told them about the Galatasaray fans, how big a club we are, and the beauty of the country,” he explained. “They are adults. They will make their own decisions.”

The former Napoli star expressed his eagerness to see both players move to Istanbul, emphasising the positive impact their arrivals could have on the squad.

“Their arrival would be good for our club, our players, and our fans,” Osimhen said. “Onyedika is a very good player. He plays very fluently. If he comes here, he will contribute a lot to us.”

He added, “He is a very talented player. I am trying to convince both of them. I would like them to come to one of the biggest clubs in the world and play with us.”

Onyedika has impressed at Club Brugge and is reportedly seeking a move to a more prominent European league to further his career. Meanwhile, Lookman appears to be considering a departure from Atalanta after two consecutive summer transfer windows where a move away from the Italian club failed to materialise.