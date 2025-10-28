Osimhen Expresses Desire To Take Nigeria To World Cup

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reaffirmed his determination to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time African champions, who missed the last edition of the tournament in Qatar, will now battle through the playoffs in Morocco next month, where they will face Gabon and either DR Congo or Cameroon after failing to secure automatic qualification.

Eric Chelle’s men will begin their campaign with a semi-final clash against Gabon on Thursday, November 13.

READ ALSO:



Osimhen, who scored a hat-trick in Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over the Benin Republic earlier this month, said he is fully committed to leading his country to the global stage.

“I want to be in the World Cup with my country. I am giving my everything there too,” the 26-year-old told Sporx.

“My focus is here now (Galatasaray). Next month is the World Cup playoffs. I will help my teammates with my goals, assists and everything.”