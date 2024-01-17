Osimhen Explain Why He’ll Wear Mask Throughout His Career

Victor Osimhen, a forward for Napoli, has disclosed that, for safety concerns, he will need to wear a mask for the remaining years of his career.

Recall that on November 21, 2021, Osimhen was involved in a head-on collision with Milan Skriniar during a Serie A match between Napoli and Inter Milan, which resulted in a serious face injury.

After his injuries, he donned a protective mask, which is now something of a signature and is well-liked by Azzurri supporters.

Osimhen, who is now representing his country, the Super Eagles, at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, stated in an interview with Brilla FM that playing without a mask puts him at risk.

He said that during his most recent game against Cagliari, the opposition’s goalie struck his face, leaving him with blood on his face even with the mask on.

“I have to wear the mask for the rest of my career because I have screws that actually pass through my jaws and face. I still have them till now.

“The last match I played against Cagliari — when I headed the ball, I had blood on my face, and the goalkeeper also hit my face, and there was blood that was even with the mask on.

“So it is really dangerous for me to play without using the mask, of course,” he said.