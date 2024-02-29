Osimhen Equals Maradona’s Record At Napoli

Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Osimhen has joined legendary figures, Diego Maradona and Attila Sallustro as the only players with an incredible goal-scoring record for Napoli.
Following his remarkable performance in the Serie A against Sassuolo where he scored a hattrick and made one assist, Osimhen has joined other exceptional strikers as the only players for Napoli to record this historic goal-scoring feat.
The African Footballer of the Year became the third player in Napoli’s rich football history to score at least 10 goals in four consecutive seasons at the club, a record only the Late Diego Maradona and Attila Sallustro held for Napoli in the past.
This is however not the only record set by the Nigerian international so far for Napoli as he was recently confirmed as the highest African goalscorer in the Serie A for the last four seasons.
Victor Osimhen has now scored 13 goals in all competitions for Napoli in the 2023/2024 club football season and would be looking to break his highest tally for the club and any African player as the season progresses.