Osimhen Enjoys High Ratings From Fabio Capello, Barca’s Cancelo

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, has enjoyed positive ratings from former England head coach, Fabio Capello, and FC Barcelona defender, João Cancelo.

Victor Osimhen made his name in Lille and became a deadly striker at Napoli after joining the club as the side’s most expensive signing in 2021.

Since then, only injuries have been able to limit his ability to torment any kind of defence and score against any goalkeeper.

Victor Osimhen had the best of his football career in the 2022-2023 season, in which he scored 26 league goals and provided five assists in 32 games to help Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

This performance attracted some of the biggest clubs in Europe to seek Victor Osimhen’s signature. Napoli have already confirmed that the 25-year-old Napoli striker will leave the club at the end of this season.

Clubs like Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal are lining up for his services.

“How do you replace Osimhen next year? Million dollar question, there are no players around to replace Osimhen. You would have to have a crystal ball to find him,” Capello told II Martino via Area Napoli.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona defender, João Cancelo, has rated Victor Osimhen as one of the best players in the world.

Osimhen was all Napoli needed to draw 1-1 with FC Barcelona during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Ahead of the return leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain on Tuesday night, Cancello told La Gazzetta dello Sport that Napoli has players that can give Barcelona a tough time.

He mentioned players like Matteo Politano, Piotr Zieliński, and Stanislav Lobotka, as some of the top players on the Italian side.

“And Politano? They are exceptional talents, Osimhen scored with half the ball in the first leg, he is one of the best strikers in the world,” Cancelo said.

“But there is more: I like Zielinski who can’t play because he is not on the list, and Lobotka, I faced him with Portugal and he is a great player.”