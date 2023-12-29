Osimhen Emerges Highest-Paid Eagles in 2023

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is set to finish 2023 as the highest-paid Nigerian star, surpassing Alex Iwobi, following his lucrative contract with Napoli. Osimhen’s new deal with the Serie A champions places him at the top of Napoli’s payroll and the second highest-paid player in Serie A.

The 24-year-old striker’s financial success is attributed to his prolific performances during the 2022-23 season, securing individual and collective bonuses after a Scudetto- winning season with Napoli. Osimhen’s achievements include winning the prestigious 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award, solidifying his position among the greatest Nigerian strikers.

As per Transfermarkt, he is currently the most valuable African footballer globally. His Napoli contract, expected to earn him over $40 million by its conclusion in 2026, includes significant on- field and off-field earnings. Off the field, Osimhen tops other Eagles stars with undisclosed investments, and he is reportedly sought after by major sportswear brands such as Nike, Puma, and Adidas.

Other notable highest-paid Super Eagles stars in 2023 include 2. Alex Iwobi – $7.5 million, Samuel Chukwueze – $6.4 million, Kelechi Iheanacho – $6.2 million, Wilfred Ndidi – $6 million, Joe Aribo – $4.7 million, Taiwo Awoniyi – $3.4 million, Emmanuel Dennis $2.7 million, Ademola Lookman $2.5 million and Paul Onuachu $2.2 million.