Osimhen Dismisses January Exit Talks

Victor Osimhen has dismissed speculations he will break his loan deal with Galatasaray in January to join a bigger European club.

Such speculations have linked him with a transfer to Premier League club Chelsea. However, Osimhen him self has said there is no truth he will make his way out of the Turkish champions in the New Year.

“Yes, my contract ends at the end of the season,” Osimhen answered when asked by Takvim The Super Eagles striker has scored four goals in the Turkish Super Lig. Osimhen, 25, has a contract with Napoli until June 2027. His Transfermarkt value is now.

