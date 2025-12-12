Osimhen Dedicates Turkey Sportsman Award To Galatasaray

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has again paid tribute to Galatasaray and their supporters after being named Sportsman of the Year at the 2025 GQ Türkiye Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday.

The honour crowns a remarkable spell in Turkey for the forward, who arrived in the summer of 2024.

Osimhen initially joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli before completing a Turkish-record €75m permanent move in 2025.

“I want to say a big thank you to GQ. I can’t forget my Galatasaray family. This means so much to my family and me,” he said during his acceptance speech.

“I appreciate everyone who has supported me up to this hour. I will continue to do my best for my family, for Galatasaray, and for the fans all over the world.”

READ ALSO:

The ceremony featured 11 other award categories celebrating excellence across multiple industries in Turkey. Turkish actor Aras Aydın received the International Achiever of the Year award, actress Sinem Ünsal was honoured as Woman of the Year, British–Turkish singer-songwriter Edis won Music Person of the Year, while Bahtiyar Büyükduman was named Chef of the Year.

Osimhen’s impact in Turkey has been profound. Since his arrival, the 26-year-old has become a fan favourite at Galatasaray, spearheading the club’s domestic dominance.

In his debut season, he scored 37 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions, leading the Istanbul giants to both the Super Lig and Turkish Cup titles.

Despite dealing with injuries this season, the Nigerian international has maintained his high performance level, recording 11 goals in 15 appearances in the Super Lig and UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen has also been a standout figure for the Super Eagles, even as Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After missing the first four qualifiers, he returned to score six goals in five matches to push the team into the play-offs. He continued his crucial role in the knockout stage, netting twice against Gabon in the semi-final. However, an untimely injury limited his involvement in the final against DR Congo, where Nigeria’s campaign ended in a penalty shootout defeat. The striker is expected to lead Nigeria’s frontline as they pursue a fourth continental title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, scheduled from December 21 to January 18, 2026.