Osimhen Declares War On Liverpool As Bayern Ready To Break Bank For Striker

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared that Galatasaray will go all out to shock Liverpool at Anfield in their decisive secondleg clash of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage next week.

Osimhen spoke after playing a decisive role in Galatasaray’s narrow home victory over the English champions on Tuesday night, providing the assist for the only goal that separated both sides.

The result has handed the Turkish giants a slim advantage ahead of the return leg scheduled for next Wednesday at Anfield, where the winner will advance to the quarter-finals. Despite acknowledging the difficulty of playing away to Liverpool, the Nigerian striker insisted that Galatasaray have what it takes to cause an upset.

“Yes, it will really be hard at Liverpool for the return leg, but I am optimistic that we can do some damage at Anfield,” Osimhen said. “It won’t be easy, but we will give everything.”

Meanwhile, German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to outbid several Premier League sides for the prolific striker. According to reports, Bayern are considering a massive offer worth over €100 million (£86.6 million) to secure the services of the 27-year-old forward.