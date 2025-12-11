Nigerian international and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has been crowned as “Sportsman of the Year” at the 2025 GQ Türkiye Men of the Year awards, highlighting his remarkable impact since arriving in Turkish football.

Received the prestigious award on Wednesday evening, December 10, Osimhen’s win underscored his remarkable influence at the Istanbul-based club.

The Super Eagles striker, who joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024–25 season, quickly became an indispensable force in the squad.

His explosive debut campaign produced an astonishing 37 goals and seven assists across all competitions, driving Galatasaray to a domestic double with triumphs in both the Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

In recognition of his dominance, the club sealed his services permanently in a landmark transfer move.

Osimhen Grateful For Award In Turkey

“I want to say a big thank you to GQ. I can’t forget my Galatasaray family. This means so much to me and my family,” he stated.

“I appreciate everyone who has supported me up to this hour. I will continue to do my best for my family, for Galatasaray, and for the fans all over the world.”

Osimhen will now shift his focus to the Super Eagles as Nigeria aims to capture the AFCON 2025 title in Morocco.

With William Troost-Ekong having retired from international duty, the 26-year-old striker is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet and a key leader in the squad.