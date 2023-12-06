Osimhen clinches Italian Player of Year award

Victor Osimhen has secured the prestigious Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) Player of the Year accolade for his exceptional performance during Napoli’s scudetto-winning season. The striker was honoured on Monday night in recognition of his pivotal role in securing Napoli’s first league title in 33 years.

Osimhen’s remarkable feat included netting an impressive 26 Serie A goals in the 2022-23 season, eclipsing George Weah’s longstanding record as the top-scoring African in Italy’s premier football league. This historic achievement solidifies Osimhen’s place as a trailblazer in Italian football history.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Osimhen expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “Thank you for the recognition and awards, thank you my family, friends and supporters for your votes and unending support.”

Despite contending with injuries this season, the 24-year-old has demonstrated his prowess by notching six goals in 10 league games upon his return. His recent inclusion in the Serie A team of the year further cements his status as one of the league’s standout performers.

Following his eighth-place finish in the 2023 men’s Ballon d’Or rankings, Osimhen sets his sights on an unprecedented feat: becoming the first Nigerian player since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999 to clinch the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Men’s Player of the Year award.