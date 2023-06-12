Osimhen, Chukwueze missing as 21 players train in Lagos

Napoli and Serie A top scorer for the just concluded 2022/2023 season, Victor Osimhen, and the Spanish LALIGA top side, Villarreal’s best player of the season, Samuel Chukwueze, are the two players yet to hit the Super Ea- gles camp in Lagos ahead of this weekend Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

On Monday evening, the team had their first training with 21 players, including the four home-based players invited as they moved to camp immediately after the fi- nal match of the Nigeria Premier Football League Championship Playoff concluded on Sunday. The players were put through theirs strides under the tutelage of the coach, Jose Peseiro, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos. The players who trained on Monday are the three goalkeepers, Adebayo Adeleye, Victor Sochima and Olorunleke Ojo.

The invited defenders and midfielders are all in camp; Zaidu Sanusi, William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidiebube Duru, Bright-Osayi Samuel, Divine Nwachukwu, Semi Ajayi, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka. The forwards in camp are Captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon. The players will continue their training on Tuesday as the other two players are ex- pected to join the team soon.