Super Eagles players are singing the same tune of unity after Nigeria defeated Gabon 4-1 to book a tick- et to the final of the Confederation of Africa Football FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoffs taking place in Morocco. The encounter was not as easy as the scoreline indicates as the full time score was 1-1 after which the Super Eagles scored three goals in the extra time.

Osimhen after the victory said it was the unity in the team that boosted the players to beat Gabon 4-1. “We were all together in the fight and that helped. We played for one another and tried to cover up one an- other. It was tough but we were united to scale through. We have a group and we speak with ourselves every time. All issues are resolved and we have a good team to go all the way for the ticket,” Osihmen said.

For Akor Adams, the Super Eagles are a united family working in the interest of all Nigerians. “We are one big family and we see ourselves as representatives of all others in the country. We are excited to scale the first hurdle. Personally, I am happy I took the opportunity when it came. We are now focused on the Sunday match to get the African Playoff ticket,” Adams said.

Another forward, Samuel Chuk- wueze, also noted that the team work worked well for the Eagles in the encounter against the Panthers of Gabon. “It was a tough match but we were able to win because of the better team spirit and togetherness. We played well for one another irrespective of the positions on the field.

That was the main advantage that earned us the victory,”Chukwueze said. Nigeria will now face DR Congo on Sunday in the final of the CAF 2026 World Cup Playoffs in Morocco. DR Congo defeated Cameroon to earn a ticket to the final.