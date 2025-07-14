‘Osimhen Can’t Play In Serie A For The Next 3 Years’

Reports suggest that Napoli have now inserted in their agreement with Galatasaray in respect of the transfer of Victor Osimhen that he cannot play in the Serie A for at least the next three years.

There has been suspicion that either Juventus or AC Milan may indirectly be behind Galatasaray’s push for Osimhen to beat the 75million Euros release clause for the striker.

Was The release clause, which has since expired, was only valid for clubs outside Italy meaning Italian clubs like Juventus and Milan would have had to pay a lot more to sign Osimhen.

Galatasaray will buy the player for a fixed amount and then after a year sell him back to an Italian club. Former Napoli sports director Pierpaolo Marino was one of those who suggested that a top Italian club could well be involved indirectly with this transfer.

“Galatasaray initially seemed willing to secure the 75 million release clause. However, one condition held up the negotiations: the request by the Turkish club to pay the clause in five instalments,” he said.

“If Galatasaray were to sell the player to another club after a year, they would only pay an instalment equivalent to a dry loan.

“This condition raised the suspicion that some club was behind this deal, pushing for it to proceed in this way because they couldn’t guarantee the guarantees.