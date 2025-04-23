Osimhen Can Transform Man United – Saha

Share

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Victor Osimhen would be the perfect signing to fix the club’s struggling attack. United have had a disappointing 2024/25 season, even after bringing in new players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Both forwards have struggled to score regularly, and the team is currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League.

Speaking to Mega Dice, Saha said Osimhen has everything United need right now. “I really like Osimhen. He has the character and the quality.

He’s been successful in France, won the league in Italy, and even did well in Turkey—probably a move he didn’t want to make,” Saha said.

He added that Osimhen brings more than just goals. He believes the Nig e r i a n striker’s Cham – p i o n s L e a g u e experience, confidence, and energy could lift the entire United squad.

“He’s scored at every level and has the kind of personality and charisma United’s squad could use. I think he would be a transformational signing for the club,” Saha stated.

Osimhen has been in top form this season at Galatasaray, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. With Manchester United looking for answers, Saha thinks signing Osimhen this summer could be the game-changer they need.

