Osimhen Can Shine Anywhere, But Let Him Decide, Says Adepoju

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has said that Victor Osimhen is talented enough to succeed at any big club in the world, but warned against putting pressure on the striker over his next move.

Adepoju, who played for top clubs in Europe and earned 48 caps for Nigeria, described Osimhen as a generational talent who should be allowed to choose his next club at his own pace.

Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray following issues with Napoli, has been in the news recently over transfer talks.

The forward has been linked with several clubs, including Juventus, Al Hilal, and top Premier League sides, but he is yet to make a final decision. While many fans are worried about the delay in his transfer, Adepoju believes there’s no need for panic.

“Victor Osimhen is a star, and his quality is there for all to see. I doubt that there’s a club in the world where he won’t fit in or deliver.

He has shown that consistently,” Adepoju told Brila.net . He advised that Nigerians should support Osimhen instead of putting pressure on him to make a quick decision.

