Osimhen Can Rule The World But Must Manage Temptations, Star Status – Eguavoen

X A former skipper and Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen, who is also the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI in Abidjan on the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, the domestic league and football on the continent among other issues. Excepts:

Can you give us a review of what you have seen so far in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations?

The performance of the teams are wonderful. It depends on how you prepare your approach because countries have been able to put themselves together as a solid team. Officiating has been marvelous display of talent coupled with great entertainment. Even when some teams are poor, they put up a good fight which means African football is really improving. Cape Verde has been there year after year. Not many are talking about them but they are really strong. Most of the teams are doing well and the standard has been high. This is good for the game on the continent.

How will you evaluate the results too?

I’m not judging only by results but if and you are a football person, you will see that there is a structure. They are not carried away by their emotions, there is a balance. When the game is on from defence to attack that is what I mean that teams have improved on the continent. Gone are the days when you can tell the teams that is balanced and the one that is not balanced. The issue of small teams is fast fading away because all teams are quite strong now with modern techniques exhibited by players.

How will you rate the facilities for AFCON 2023 ?

Very impressed. Last time that we played against Cote d’Ivoire, we used the old stadium and they have a new one that is modern now and have all the facilities there. I think the government has done well in terms of facilities and this is a boost to the development of the game in the country.

What is your general assessment of the Super Eagles at the ongoing AFCON…

We have been on a tight rope and in the first game we conceded a goal and responded accordingly. We know what we want and we are still in the tournament. If you look at the performances, what we are missing are the goals which can turn around to hurt any team because goals are paramount. By the time you get goals past your opponents your confidence rises and your opponents feel down. If you are not careful you can also be in trouble and that is why you need to stay focused. Defensively, we are very solid, the goal keeping department is solid.

The organisation of the team is good. By the time we meet bigger and tougher opposition, we will grow better in the competition. So far, so good, no team can walk through our defense easily. Equatorial Guinea played with serious confidence and they can put the ball together but they respected us. As time goes on, the Eagles will get much better.

Can you look at the Eagles in the next five years starting with the 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Nigeria has abundant of talents ev- erywhere and so there should be room for others to come in. Our U-20 played in Argentina and we need to look inwards to give the kids a chance. Today, youths play major roles in games. Experience with youths can give you a solid team. We have the qualifiers but I can assure you that after AFCON, we will face that. Let’s finish this and I know the boys will live up to the task.

As the Technical Director of the NFF, what are you doing about the transition of players from the age grade to the senior cadre?

I want every Nigerian to know that I’ve been the technical director for a while and we have been like a contractor to the youth. They should be given opportunity to do what they want to do. But there are developmental stages with coaches. This is a challenge and we will address it. I’m in touch with FIFA and CAF and we working in terms of development of players and coaches. Any national team up there is a finished product. But then, from the grassroots to the Eagles or Super Falcons, everything is a work in progress. We have come up with a template and very soon, people will see it. We want to have national teams in all the zones.

I’ve earlier proposed it but hopefully it will come to light now. Different categories of national teams in all the six geo-political zones will be a great boost. This will also create jobs for the coaches in the region. All these coaches must know the style we are playing. By the time me and my department are given the opportunity to do what we want to do, you will see the best of Nigerian football. We are working seriously on that.

Tell us about your relationship with Jose Perseiro…

It is cordial but you know, I can only advise. This thing about national team, sometimes the technical department is not very involved. I see Peseiro and we talk. We can only talk but he is in charge of final decisions. The head coach is in charge of the team anywhere in the world. He is responsible for the next game. You can fire any coach provided you have the money to pay another one. If you want to be patient with him that’s fine. The technical department that is headed by the technical director is in charge of the future of Nigerian football. That is the difference. We are in charge of the football development.

How best can our domestic league impact on the Super Eagles?

What we have in the Nigeria Professional Football League now is good enough. I’m in talks with the second vice President, Gbenga Elegbeleye, who is the Chairman of the NPFL. We have been discussing to see how we can form that synergy for all the leagues in Nigeria. I also spoke with the NNL and NLO chairmen and got some information. We need to map out strategies to make sure the good talents in these leagues are identified to join the senior team. We have to make the league vibrant and sellable. You see one player today that earns in naira and he can leave for another country to earn dollars, you can’t stop him. If they play for any Nigerian club that pays in naira and another team pays in dollars, they will go.

That is something we have to try to manage and see if more sponsors will come in so that teams can be financially good enough to take care of players. We need all teams to have the youth category. For example, Remo Stars have youth categories and that’s good. They have all the categories. How many youth teams do other teams have? In France, they under 7, 8, 9, 10 and others. There is no gap. It’s a factory. All we have are academies. No individual has academy in Europe. I always make reference to Dutch because that was where I was trained. If someone gets injured, they get another player immediately and put him in and you will get the same performance. Give me opportunity to do what I want to do because I won’t stay there forever. I just want to make sure there is a template.

How do will have standards with the academies to produce national age grade stars?

This present board has a template and guidelines on how things operate. We had a FIFA seminar two months ago and we are reaching out to academies now. Of course, we will take it to the regions and sit down to discuss with them and tell them what we want. If they are not able to align with us, then we might have a problem. We just want standard and capacity. Everybody will have an opportunity. We want to build a network. Academies should impact on U-20 and U23. I played for Nigeria and in my first game, I was one month short of being 22 years old. July 4th, 1987 against Senegal. You cannot be 20 years old and be talking about academy. You should be playing for the elite teams. I played for Bendel Insurance when I was 20 years old. That’s why people say I’m not old yes I’m 58 years old now and I played for Ni- geria for 12 years. At 22, I was in the national team. Academies should be for players below the age of 15.

Victor Osimhen is the current best player in Africa. How will you advise him on and off the pitch, in his club and national team…

He has made himself and the country proud. You can see the professionalism in him and he wants to win even in training because I’ve been chanced to work with him. That is a good mentality as a professional. He’s still very young, so he has to try and see how he can stay on his feet. He should not forget his background because we are African and we have our cultures and back- grounds and I am certain, he knows that. He shouldn’t be carried away. He will continue to do well and I won’t be surprised if he is crowned at the world stage in future. It has happened before with George Weah and Victor ( Osimhen) is good enough to do it again. He can rule the world. Again, he should be more humble, I’m not saying he’s not. As a star now, a lot of temptations will come and he has to try and manage those situations.

He is very aggressive on the field of play but he’s not arrogant and people think he is but that’s just him and you have to accept him. As a star, defenders will come at you, so you must try and manage all of these. We all learn from experience. Some players never had a yellow card inn their career like Gary Lineker, the English striker. I’m not saying that you can’t lose your emotions but he should emulate them as he continues to grow.

How do we take the Super Falcons to the next level?

We are trying to see how we can scout players by reaching out to the grassroots to look for those girls. There are some factors that can hinder these things. Interest is one, lots of female players are interested. Talent is another thing. By the time we engage a lot of scouts in the country, we will have tryouts every now and then to identify the quality ones. We have to tell them what we want. I am happy with Randy Waldrum issue is sorted and now he is responding well to us and we expect the Falcons to get better under him. Women football is not too easy but we will find a way to get good ones.

The NFF has said that win or lose, Peseiro is leaving the Super Eagles, what are the plans for his replacement?

I am not aware of this officially but if that is the decision of the federation, then I stand by it. One thing that I advise is that whether Peseiro leaves now or later let’s say positive things about him. If he keeps hearing negative things about himself he gets demoralized. Even if we are going to part ways, let’s do so amicably. There is always tomorrow. If he wins AFCON for us then we say he should go, he will go to a bigger country. Let’s be careful of what we say. Let’s speak positively about the boys and the coaches.

When can we have a former international like you in the Nigeria Football Federation board?

Every position has a process. How many of us work in the FA right now? Rafiu, me, Garba Lawal, Rahman, Nasiru. Those posi- tions you know what it takes to get there. You must have a position either as the chairman of a club or club owner. How many of us are interested in that? Only a few. We have Chikelue Iloenyosi, Patrick Pascal and others. Maybe sooner or later, there could be more. Importantly, it has to be about interest. If these set of people are doing well, we need not put heat on them and I believe they will do well. Everything has its time and process and I believe that we should give this current board a chance.