Osimhen can lead Eagles to 2023 AFCON glory – Peseiro

Super Eagles coach José Peseiro is hoping his striker Victor Osimhen will sustain his scoring spell to lead the team to the African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire next year. Osimhen emerged as the highest goal scorer in the qualifying series with a whopping 10 goals and Peseiro said the player’s performance shocked him. “I was afraid he could come sad and instead I found him unleashed: he worked and showed beautiful things.

He played fantastic games, scoring three goals against Sao Tome & Principe. “He finished the qualifying series with 10 goals and he is the top scorer. Now we hope it will help us win the Africa Cup of Nations. It was the usual Victor, happy and smiling: it’s a win-win for everyone,” Peseiro told Italian news outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport. For the greater part of the summer transfer window, there were speculations that Osimhen was either heading to an English Premiership club or going to feature in the German Bundesliga but Peseiro said he was delighted that his hitm a n opted to re m a i n at Napoli. “At first he thought about leaving, but then he decided to stay and do his best in Napoli. And I’m happy to see him still competing for big goals in Europe”, remarked José Peseiro.