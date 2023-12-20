Osimhen can hurt Barca, France legend warns

Laurent Blanc, a former French national team defender, has issued a caution to the Spanish powerhouse Barcelona regarding Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

The draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 took place on Monday, pitting Osimhen’s Napoli against Barcelona. Blanc, formerly of PSG, labelled the Nigerian international a phenomenon and advised the Catalan giants to exercise caution.

“Osimhen belongs to the category of superstars. He is phenomenal, young, and with ample room for improvement,” Blanc stated. “He can become one of the best strikers. Lewandowski is closer to the end of his playing career, and it will be an amazing duel, without forgetting other stars such as Kvaratskhelia, another top player,” he told DAZN.