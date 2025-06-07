‘Osimhen Can Be Among World’s Best If…’

Share

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hapoel haifa FC of Israel, Oren Starling, has said that Nigeria has the capacity of producing world’s best players in the nearest future if every Nigerian player in Europe is properly managed.

He stated this while addressing players and football managers at the close of a three-day football scouting programme done in collaboration with Dynamo Ac- ademicals FC of Benin at the University of Benin Sports Complex. He said: “This is my second time of visiting Nigeria for a football scouting programme.

I am so happy to be in Benin City Edo State, again. I can boldly say that Benin City is my second home, a home of football talents, Nigeria is so blessed with football stars.

They can produce world’s best if Nigerian footballers plying their trade in various clubs in Europe are properly managed and harnessed. “I’m also very happy to work with my friend Harrison Okaka, CEO of Dynamo Academicals FC. The first time we came for a scouting programme in Benin City, we discovered many upcoming young football stars that if well managed can become world class players.”

Very happy happy to have him accompany us to Nigeria.” “I love Nigerian people, they are great players, the likes of Vic- tor Osimhen, Lookman, and others currently making waves in Europe. Nigeria can produce World’s best. I like to watch Nigerian players in Europe.

They are so powerful and re- silient. So, at the end of this scouting programme, we are going to select players for trials in Europe. We want to catch them young because young ones are very easy to market. They give you the desired results.”

