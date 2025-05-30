Osimhen Calls Off Press Conference To Announce Transfer

Share

Victor Osimhen has put off a press conference during which he was to announce his decision on his transfer Fotomac reported that Osimhen was to make the big announcement Wednesday before he called it off.

League and cup champions Galatasaray will play their final Super Lig game against Istan lbul rivals Basaksehir tomorrow.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, who will feature in the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA next month, have shown the most concrete interest in Osimhen. It has been reported that they stepped up their salary offer to 45 million Euros-a-year.

Italian club Juventus are also ready to break the bank to sign him from local rivals Napoli, while he has been linked to several Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea since last summer.

Galatasaray also wish to sign the striker permanently after his loan deal runs out next month.

