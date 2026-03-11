Osimhen Breaks Nigerian Record After UCL Heroics

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has made history by setting a new all-time UEFA Champions League record for a Nigerian player.

The Super Eagles striker reached the milestone after playing a decisive role in Galatasaray’s narrow first-leg victory over Liverpool.

Osimhen provided the crucial assist in the 1–0 win, taking his tally to eight goal involvements in this season’s Champions League campaign, the highest ever recorded by a Nigerian player in a single edition of the competition.

Osimhen Makes History With New Nigerian Champions League Record

Osimhen’s assist against Liverpool raised his Champions League numbers this season to seven goals and one assist, bringing his total goal involvements to eight.

The achievement moves him ahead of several Nigerian players who previously held the record with six goal contributions in a single Champions League campaign.

READ ALSO:

Ademola Lookman (2024/25), Tijani Babangida (1996/97), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (2002/03), and John Utaka (2002/03) had all reached the six-goal involvement mark, but Osimhen has now surpassed that total with his impressive performances in Europe this season.

8 – Victor Osimhen has been involved in eight goals in the @ChampionsLeague this season (7G 1A), the most ever by a Nigerian player in a single UCL campaign. 🇳🇬 Most Goal Involvements (single season): 8 – Victor Osimhen (25/26)

6 – Ademola Lookman (24/25)

6 – Tijani Babangida… pic.twitter.com/r2Ti3HCGS8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2026

The milestone underlines the striker’s growing influence on the continental stage, where he has consistently delivered decisive contributions for Galatasaray. His blend of goals and assists has made him one of the standout performers in the competition.

Osimhen Inspires Galatasaray Victory

Osimhen once again underlined his importance to Galatasaray during the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at RAMS Park.

Liverpool started the match on the front foot in an attempt to quiet the home supporters, but Galatasaray struck early in the seventh minute. Osimhen rose highest to meet a corner and intelligently headed the ball back across the goal, allowing Mario Lemina to nod past goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Nigerian striker later came close to doubling the lead, first with a free header that drifted just wide and then with another effort that was ruled out for offside. Although Liverpool dominated large spells of possession, Galatasaray continued to pose a threat on the counterattack.

Liverpool intensified their search for an equaliser in the second half, with Alexis Mac Allister going close soon after the restart, while Hugo Ekitiké missed a clear one-on-one chance. Galatasaray, however, remained resolute in the closing stages to secure a crucial 1–0 victory and take a narrow advantage into the return leg at Anfield.