Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has strongly criticized Khvicha Kvaratskhelia agent, Mamuka Jugeli, for spreading false information about him. Osimhen, 25, had an outstanding 2023 season with Napoli, securing the Serie A title, claiming the Golden Boot, and earning several individual accolades in a record-breaking year.

His partnership with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the attacking line proved highly successful, causing trouble for defences across Italy and Europe. The Nigerian forward’s stellar performances attracted interest from various clubs, both in Europe and beyond.

However, Osimhen chose to extend his stay in Naples, signing a new contract with a release clause set at a hundred and thirty million euros. Contrary to Osimhen’s commitment to Napoli, Jugeli publicly asserted that Osimhen would be moving to Saudi Arabia in the summer for financial reasons.