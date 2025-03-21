Galatasaray striker and Super Eagles footballer, Victor Osimhen on Friday become Nigeria’s highest goal scorer as he overtakes the legendary Segun Odegbami in the list of Nigeria’s all-time top scorers.
This follows his goal in the 11th minute of the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Kigali.
New Telegraph reports that Osimhen came into the match level with Odegbami on 23 goals.
However, the Napoli loanee put the ball in the next following a free-kick cross from Ademola Lookman early in the game.
Osimhen now has 24 goals, one ahead of Odegbami.
READ ALSO:
- Super Eagles star celebrates Flying Eagles, hosts captain Bameyi
- Super Eagles Aim For Afcon Ticket Sunday
- Super Eagle Job: We deserve respect, job security as home-based coaches – Shorunmu
The 26-year-old is now only behind Rashidi Yekini, who has 37 goals for the Super Eagles.
Nigeria’s all-time scorers [Top 10]
Rashidi Yekini – 37 Goals
Victor Osimhen – 24 Goals
Segun Odegbami – 23 Goals
Yakubu Aiyegbeni – 21 Goals
Ikechukwu Uche – 19 Goals
Obafemi Martins – 18 Goals
Sunday Oyarekhu – 17 Goals
Samson Siasia – 16 Goals
Odion Jude Ighalo – 16 Goals
Ahmed Musa – 16 Goals