New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Osimhen Battles Salah,…

Osimhen Battles Salah, Mahrez For Ghana Football Awards

Vinkmag ad

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will be fighting alongside Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez for the Best African Player in the inter- national category at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Napoli of Italy marks- man was nominated alongside the Liverpool striker, Salah and English Premier League champion’s forward, Mahrez for the award. The nominees for the award was made known by the organisers yesterday 7 via their Twitter handle.

The Lagos-born attacker is favourite to win the prize following his great-scoring season with Napoli in the Serie A and Champions League. The 24-year-old became Napoli hero after helping the club to winning the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years with goals aplenty and exceptional performances.

He netted 26 times in 32 outings in the domestic league as he ended up as the golden boot winner, thereby becoming the first African to clinch the scorer’s accolade.

In Europe, he had a fantastic campaign where he hit five goals as Napoli got knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by AC Milan. The winner of the award will be revealed during the ceremony on Sunday, June 25 in Ghana.

Read Previous

Dear President Tinubu, Let’s Make Health Our Wealth
Read Next

Ucl Final Experience: Finidi, Eguavoen, Young John, Others Join Heineken Cheers To All Fans Campaign

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023