Osimhen Battles Salah, Mahrez For Ghana Football Awards

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will be fighting alongside Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez for the Best African Player in the inter- national category at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Napoli of Italy marks- man was nominated alongside the Liverpool striker, Salah and English Premier League champion’s forward, Mahrez for the award. The nominees for the award was made known by the organisers yesterday 7 via their Twitter handle.

The Lagos-born attacker is favourite to win the prize following his great-scoring season with Napoli in the Serie A and Champions League. The 24-year-old became Napoli hero after helping the club to winning the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years with goals aplenty and exceptional performances.

He netted 26 times in 32 outings in the domestic league as he ended up as the golden boot winner, thereby becoming the first African to clinch the scorer’s accolade.

In Europe, he had a fantastic campaign where he hit five goals as Napoli got knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by AC Milan. The winner of the award will be revealed during the ceremony on Sunday, June 25 in Ghana.