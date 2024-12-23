Osimhen Bags Brace, Lookman Celebrates Award With Stunner

Share

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is back is scoring ways after he fired a brace to lead his Turkish side, Galatasaray, to a comfortable 5-1 win at Kayserispor yesterday.

Osimhen who had a cameo appearance in Galatasaray’s 4-3 win over Trabzonspor last time because he was just returning, sealed a starting place Kayserispor.

He didn’t waste time to make his presence felt as he fired his side to an early lead when he converted from the spot in the 4th minute.

He completed his brace in the 71st minute when he cleverly fired past the opponents’ goalkeeper from a tight angle. He has now scored 12 goals and made five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Red.

Newly-crowned African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, celebrated his new milestones with a fantastic goal in Atalanta’s 3-2 win over Empoli yesterday.

The forward who showed off his Golden Ball at the Guwes Stadium before the tie scored his side’s second goal late in the first half.

