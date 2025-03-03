Osimhen Bags Brace In Six-Goal Thriller

Share

…as Arsenal eyes £65m move for striker

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, was again in impressive form as he bagged two goals but they were not enough to earn his Turkish side Galatasaray a victory over their hosts Kasimpasa yesterday.

Osimhen opened the scoring with an 11thminute penalty, but Kasimpasa equalised in the 52nd minute through M. Ben Ouanes. Josip Brekalo then put the hosts ahead before Davinson Sánchez levelled the score for Galatasaray.

Osimhen struck again in the 71st minute, capitaliz – ing on a long pass to beat the goalkeeper. However, an 85th-minute penalty from Haris Hajradinovi ensured the match ended in a draw.

The result sees Galatasaray drop two crucial points, giving Fenerbahce a chance to close the gap at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal appear to have overtaken other suitors including Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Osimhen as reports from Tuttojuve claim that the Gunners are preparing a summer bid of €75m (£61m) to sign him from Napoli.

Last summer, Chelsea attempted to sign Osimhen, but the deal collapsed. Now, Arsenal are eager to finalise the move quickly.

Osimhen is set to return to Napoli at the end of his loan spell with Galatasaray, and with just one year left on his contract, Napoli may decide to sell him rather than lose him for free.

Arsenal have struggled to find a consistent goal-scorer. Kai Havertz has stepped up with nine Premier League goals (15 in all competitions), but Mikel Arteta wants a more traditional striker.

