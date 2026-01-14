Osimhen Backs Himself To Become Nigeria’s All-Time Top Scorer

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has voiced strong confidence in his ability to surpass the legendary Rashidi Yekini and etch his name into history as Nigeria’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Rashidi Yekini, immortalised by Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup goal during the 3–0 win over Bulgaria in 1994, set an imposing benchmark with 37 goals in 62 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Now, Victor Osimhen stands on the brink of surpassing that historic mark, having already struck 35 times in just 46 outings for Nigeria.

With a high-stakes AFCON 2025 semi-final against Morocco on the horizon, the Galatasaray striker has a golden chance to etch his name permanently into Nigerian football folklore.

Osimhen Targets Yekini’s Historic Goals Record

The 27-year-old initially played down the significance of the record, insisting his priority was guiding the Super Eagles to AFCON glory after their failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

However, four goals on Moroccan soil have since fuelled his belief.

Speaking to reporters, Osimhen admitted he is now fully aware of the growing conversation around the record—and his mounting chance of surpassing it.

“To be honest, initially, I didn’t know about the record, but when it started coming out, a few friends of mine showed me and tried to motivate me, telling me I could do it,” he said.

“I know that I have the ability to do it because of the kinds of talent I have around me in the national team, but at the same time, it’s amazing to be up there with the greats.”

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year also spoke about the honour of being mentioned in the same breath as the Nigerian football legends who inspired his journey.

“To know that what I’m doing now, I dreamt of as a young child, and watching the Super Eagles play… although I didn’t watch Mr Yekini, bless him, but he’s done something that inspired a lot of people,” Osimhen explained.

“People like Odion Ighalo under Gernot Rohr, as well as Obafemi Martins. To be up there and on the verge of breaking the record is something I’ll never forget in my life.”

He concluded, “I’ll always hold it in high esteem. It’s an honour to be in the same conversation as the great Rashidi Yekini.”

Osimhen will look to narrow the gap on the 28-year-old record as he spearheads Nigeria’s attack against the Atlas Lions in a highly anticipated semi-final.