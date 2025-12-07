Osimhen Backs Galatasaray Bid For Onyedika

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen is reportedly pushing for compatriot Raphael Onyedika to join him at Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to Belgian outlet Voetbalnieuws, the Istanbul club have set their sights on the Club Brugge defensive midfielder as a key transfer target.

Onyedika, 24, has attracted interest across Europe in recent seasons, with earlier links to Premier League clubs. However, Turkish media now suggest that Galatasaray consider him a top priority as they look to strengthen their midfield.

The head coach, Okan Buruk, is said to be an admirer of the player’s versatility, physicality, and tactical intelligence, qualities that have also impressed Osimhen during their time together with the Super Eagles.

Sources indicate that Osimhen could play an active role in trying to convince Onyedika to make the move, leveraging their national team relationship to sway the midfielder toward Istanbul.

Despite the growing speculation, Club Brugge appears determined to keep hold of their prized asset. Technical director Dévy Rigaux recently voiced optimism that Onyedika would commit to a new long-term contract, stressing that the club does not currently intend to sanction a transfer.