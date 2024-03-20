..Osimhen, Awoniyi, two others ruled out of ties

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tyronne Ebuehi, and Gabriel Osho won’t be part of the Super Eagles that will prosecute the upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali.

The NFF’s Director of Media, Demola Olajire, confirmed in a press statement that the players are sidelined due to injuries. Olajire added that as of 2 pm on Tuesday, 12 players had already joined the training camp in Marrakesh, Morocco, for these games. Some of them include Cyriel Dessers, Nathan Tella, Jamilu Collins, and Sadiq Umar, who are back after missing the recent AFCON. Others who have reported for duty are Moses Simon, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Stanley Nwabali, Alhassan Yusuf, Ademola Lookman, and Bruno Onyemaechi.