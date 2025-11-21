Osimhen And His 10 Robots

Prior to the Mexico 1986 FIFA World Cup, the Argentine team was described by a commentator as ‘Maradona and his 10 robots’, simply to prove that Skipper Diego Armando Maradona was everything and everything was about him.

That description can aptly be applied to Nigeria’s Super Eagles who relied so much on Victor James Osimhen to prosecute their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns which ended sadly in the African continental play-off recently. Maradona was the mega star of the 1986 World Cup.

In the previous edition, España 1982, he arrived full of fireworks. Sandra Burton of ‘Times Magazine’, dubbed him, “the finest player in cleats”. Unfortunately it was a failed venture. Four years later, Maradona was back, still worshipped. ‘Jornal Da Tarde’, a Brazilian newspaper, wrote: “Argentina is only Diego Maradona, a general who commands 10 recruits and who is winning the battle.”

Osimhen was nearly as successful as Maradona at Napoli but unlike the South American, is not yet a national team captain. However, he could be described as the only one who kept the Eagles alive in the botched 2026 World Cup campaign. Nigeria did not win any qualifier in the first four matches that were prosecuted without Osimhen. Three draws with group opponents, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa and a shock 2-1 loss to Benin Republic put the Eagles in a very tight corner. Neither coach Jose Peseiro nor his successor, Finidi George, picked up to three points from a possible six.

When Osimhen arrived, Nigeria earned maximum points, against Rwanda away. He scored a brace to end it 2-0. Another goal came against Zimbabwe in Uyo before more goals rained, a hat – trick against Benin Republic and a brace against Gabon brought the qualification ticket closer. When it mattered most in the final of the African playoff, Osimhen was withdrawn in the second half against the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the scores at 1-1. The Eagles could not score again, in their hitman’s absence. The Central Africans waltzed to a 4-3 penalty kicks triumph, in the ensuing shoot – out.

It is a huge disappointment that the Eagles were unable to fly, anytime Osimhen was not in the field. They could not beat South Africa away after he was pulled out in the 1-0 defeat of Rwanda. The result was another frustrating 1-1 draw.

And this is a team that paraded reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman. A squad full of seasoned players like Samuel Chukwueze, Simon Moses, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi should not be struggling. The invitation extended to Tolu Arokadare yielded just one goal in over four games.

Much hyped Euro-based players like Victor Boniface and Paul Onuachu failed to deliver, when given the opportunity to prove that a tree cannot make a forest. The loss to Democratic Republic of Congo in Rabat clearly showed that without Osimhen, Eagles are without the necessary talons to make them feared as birds of prey. And back to Maradona.

The other Argentines were challenged to prove that they were not robots at the Mexico 1986 Mundial. Of their seven matches, the captain scored in three, versus Italy, England and Belgium, respectively, although he was their leading scorer, with five goals. Jorge Valdano proved effective with four goals, to complement Maradona’s efforts as a striker. Midfielder Jorge Burruchaga had two goals to his name. Three defenders, Oscar Ruggeri, Pedro Pasculli and Jose Luis Brown ended up netting goals.

The import is that of Argentina’s 14 goals, Maradona was responsible for five. And he played in all seven games. Juxtapose it with Nigeria’s last seven qualifiers for the 2026 World cup featuring Osimhen. He scored nine out of 16 goals. The Galatasaray forward could have added to his haul if injury did not stop him from playing in South Africa and missing the second half against Rwanda in Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo. Coach Eric Chelle must go round the world, from Lagos to London, in search of lethal strikers that can change this worrisome situation.

A nation of 200 million football lovers cannot rely on one man to keep delivering all the time while some others stroll from one part of the field to the other. The Super Eagles need to wake up from their slumber. They should show more seriousness, after collecting their owed bonuses and getting reward for an African Nations Cup silver, from President Bola Tinubu.

They must justify the goodwill shown to them by heartbroken Nigerians. Football is the only opium that unites the people. The NFF must stop giving excuses. Nigeria needs a first class Premier League, solid enough to compete with what obtains in North, South and East Africa. Rashidi Yekini, Samson Siasia, Emmanuel Amuneke, Tijanni Babangida, Daniel Amokachi, Nwankwo Kanu, name them, were all discovered at home.