Osimhen Agrees Mourinho Is Racist

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen seems to have agreed that Portuguese legendary coach, Jose Mourinho is a racist as he endorsed his club, Galatasaray’s anti-racism statement directed at the Fenerbahce’s coach.

New Telegraph reports that a controversy arose after Galatasaray issued a statement condemning Jose Mourinho’s remarks made during a post-match interview after their tense 0-0 draw.

In the interview, Mourinho expressed his approval of a foreign referee officiating the match, specifically praising Slovene referee, Slavko Vincic for delivering a “top performance.”

He elaborated on this by recounting his interaction with the referee after the game, thanking him for his efforts. However, he made a controversial comment towards the fourth official, a Turkish referee, suggesting that if he were to officiate the game, it would lead to disaster.

When questioned about a questionable challenge early in the match, Mourinho harshly criticized the officiating approach of a Turkish referee, implying that a yellow card would have been issued too readily, particularly after what he described as a “big dive” from the opposing team, with their bench reacting by “jumping around like monkeys.”

