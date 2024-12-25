Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, splashes millions of dollars as he wraps up the year with the acquisition of a 2022 Lamborghini Urus.
His latest achievement comes weeks after purchasing a private jet.
This luxurious acquisition comes weeks after reports that Osimhen has also acquired a private jet.
The news of Victor Osimhen’s latest acquisition was shared by Polanaco Exotic Cars, an automobile company, via its official Instagram account.
The announcement was accompanied by a video highlighting the car’s luxurious exterior modernized features.
The post reads, “Sold, congratulations Victor Oshimen 9″.
Watch the video below;
https://x.com/abazwhyllzz/status/1871644142713065888?s=46
