Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, splashes millions of dollars as he wraps up the year with the acquisition of a 2022 Lamborghini Urus.

His latest achievement comes weeks after purchasing a private jet.

This luxurious acquisition comes weeks after reports that Osimhen has also acquired a private jet.

The news of Victor Osimhen’s latest acquisition was shared by Polanaco Exotic Cars, an automobile company, via its official Instagram account.

The announcement was accompanied by a video highlighting the car’s luxurious exterior modernized features.

The post reads, “Sold, congratulations Victor Oshimen 9″.

https://x.com/abazwhyllzz/status/1871644142713065888?s=46

